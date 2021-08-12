BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help in their search for a suspect who they say attempted to kidnap a woman near Tufts Medical Center early Thursday morning.

The suspect allegedly approached the female victim from behind, placed his hands on her face while dragging her toward an alleyway around 5:20 a.m. in the area of 830 Washington St., according to Boston police.

The victim screamed for help and was able to escape from the suspect with minor injuries. The suspect fled the area on foot.

In a statement, a representative for Tufts said the alleged victim is a member of the hospital’s community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 617-343-4248.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)