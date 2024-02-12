BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating two armed robberies in downtown Boston on Sunday and are turning to the public for help as they work to see if they’re connected.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery in the area of 226 Washington St. around 1:30 p.m. learned a light-skinned suspect with a brown hoodie and a black jacket had stated he had a firearm but no weapon was displayed, according to Boston police.

Then, around 6:30 p.m., officers were called to 74 Staniford St. for an armed robbery with a suspect described as a Black male who was wearing a gray Carhart jacket, black pants, white and black sneakers, and purple surgical gloves.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District A-1 Detectives at (617) 343-4240.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

