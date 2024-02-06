BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating two armed robberies about an hour apart in Boston on Monday afternoon – one on Brighton and the other in Roxbury.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at the 7-Eleven on Washington Street in Brighton around noon learned that a male wearing a dirty black jacket, dirty black pants, black boots, a black mask, and blue gloves had just robbed the business at gunpoint, according to Boston police.

Then, about an hour later, officers responded to a reported robbery at 517 Warren St. in Roxbury and learned that an unknown masked male wearing dark gray pants, black boots, and a dark-colored jacket with a white marking on the left breast area had just robbed a customer of cash before robbing the cash register, according to police.

Boston police are working to determine if the robberies are connected.

The Boston Police Department is actively investigating these incidents. Anyone with information is urged to contact District 2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Community members willing to assist anonymously can reach CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). BPD ensures strict confidentiality for all anonymous contributors aiding this investigation.

