BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help in providing more information after a man was left with life-threatening injuries in Mattapan early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to reports of an injured person in the area of 1200 Blue Hill Avenue at 2 a.m. found a man suffering from head trauma, police said. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 617-343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)