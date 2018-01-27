Boston police: Beware of counterfeit Super Bowl tickets

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police have a message for people hoping to nab a seat at the upcoming Super Bowl: Beware of counterfeit tickets.

The Boston Police Department is encouraging anyone looking to cheer on the New England Patriots against the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend in Minnesota to only buy tickets from authorized ticket agencies.

Police say fans buying from a second or third party sources could find out that their tickets are invalid or counterfeit. Police say “if the price of the ticket or the deal seems too good to be true, it probably is!”

They’re asking anyone with information about the sale of counterfeit tickets to contact police.

