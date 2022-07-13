BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police have told 7NEWS that the bicyclist involved in a collision with a dump truck on Huntington Avenue and Washington Street has died.

Officials originally said the bicyclist’s injuries were “serious” but that he was was conscious when an EMS crew treated him at the scene on Wednesday.

The collision was so severe that it snapped the frame of the bike.

Police said there are cameras in the vicinity that they plan to use as part of the investigation and that the operator of the dump truck remained on the scene and was cooperating with police.

The driver is employed by K-Town Disposal, a waste management company based out of New England.

