Boston police, Boys And Girls Club deliver holiday gifts, meals

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department and Orchard Gardens Boys and Girls Club teamed up to deliver Christmas cheer to families in need Tuesday.

They gathered holiday dinners, gift cards and toys, which will be distributed following social distancing rules.

“[We’re] continuing to work together in partnership with our private sector of the BPD family to make sure the children of these neighborhoods and their families enjoy a wonderful Christmas and holiday season,” said BPD Commissioner William Gross.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)