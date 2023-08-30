BOSTON (WHDH) - It was game on at the New Mission High School in Hyde Park Wednesday for the inaugural “Dodge Bowl” involving members of Boston Public Schools Safety Services and the Boston Police Department’s School Engagement Unit.

The dodgeball tournament ran with the goal of strengthening the partnership between the school engagement unit and BPS safety specialists, as described in a press release from the Boston Public Schools.

“Although we’re adults, inside there’s always that inner child, and what better way than to just let it go, relax and just be ready for the school year,” said Boston Public Schools Engagement Unit Commander Juana Hernandez.

As officials got out of uniform and hit the court, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox and Boston Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper joined in.

“This is, to me, a good celebration of fun and joy, of coming together,” Skipper told reporters.

“Sometimes, we forget that life is also about enjoying each other’s company and having fun,” Cox said. “All our jobs are hard. But to come together and laugh and joke — I think it’s really good.”

With the first day of school around the corner in Boston, officials said the act of bringing Boston police and the Boston Public Schools helps promote their mission for the new year — keeping children safe.

Now, moving forward, Boston police and school officials said they hope to do more events like Wednesday’s dodgeball tournament.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)