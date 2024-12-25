BOSTON (WHDH) - A quick-thinking Boston Police Cadet is being credited with assisting with the Christmas Eve arrest of a South Boston woman accused of stealing packages.

Kerri Flynn, of South Boston, was arrested on multiple larceny-related charges at 11:45 a.m. in connection with a series of package thefts thanks to the sharp eye of the cadet.

Officers were “in the middle of spreading holiday cheer, delivering toys to children across South Boston” when the cadet spotted Flynn, “a suspected package thief whose escapades had earned her notoriety among concerned locals,” according to a statement issued by the Boston Police Department.

She was allegedly found with two bags stuffed with unopened packages. A database query also showed several outstanding warrants for her arrest on shoplifting and receiving stolen property charges.

Flynn is expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

