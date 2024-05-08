BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police were called Tuesday night for a large fight and reports of a stabbing at South Bay Shopping Center in Dorchester.

Police received the call at around 9:30 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital and one person was arrested, according to police.

No other information was immediately available Tuesday night.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

