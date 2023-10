BOSTON (WHDH) - A missing 8-year-old boy who had been last seen in Dorchester Friday evening has been found, Boston police said.

The Boston Police Department previously asked for the public’s help in efforts to find Cameron Shavers after he was last seen riding a bike around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

In an update Saturday morning, police said Shavers had been located.

