Boston police canine ‘Koda’ finds drugs on final shift

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police Department canine officer is retiring after eight years of faithfully protecting and serving the citizens of Boston, officials said.

Koda, a narcotics dog by trade, worked his final tour of duty on April 12, the department announced in a post on its website Wednesday.

In a statement, his handler said “it was an absolute honor and privilege to partner with Koda.”

“As any K-9 officer will tell you, the relationship and bond between a K-9 officer and his dog is as strong and special as they come,” the handler said. “To say I’m gonna miss him is an absolute understatement. He knew how to protect and serve. He always had my back. And, as much as I hate to see him go, there’s no doubt his retirement is definitely well-earned and well deserved.”

Koda’s handler said it was no surprise that on his final tour of duty, Koda assisted members of the District E-5 Neighborhood Drug Control Unit as they executed a search warrant that led to the recovery of a substantial amount of illegal drugs.

“That’s classic Koda,” his handler said. “Working hard right up until the very end. Treating his last day like it was his first.”

