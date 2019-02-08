Boston police captain accused of domestic assault ordered to stay away from wife

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston police captain accused of beating his wife was ordered to surrender his firearms and have no contact with the victim following his arraignment Friday in Quincy District Court.

Timothy Connolly, who’s also the subject of a restraining order, was arrested in Milton on Thursday on domestic assault and battery charges stemming from an argument that started during a disagreement about whether a light should have been turned on in their vehicle, the victim testified in court.

Connolly’s wife says a couple of days ago they got into an argument in the car over whether a light should be on in the vehicle as she checked the mail. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) February 8, 2019

The victim told the court that Connolly struck her in the head following the dispute, which continued in their home.

She admitted she retaliated by kicking him in the groin.

The wife says Tim hit her, but not hard, on her head. That’s when she called 911. Connolly’s attorney says the alleged victim kicked the Captain in the groin and had numerous chances to leave the house during the fight. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) February 8, 2019

The victim also said she fears imminent risk and that Connolly has threatened to kill her in the past.

“Tim is very infamous for retaliating,” the victim said.

Connolly’s attorney said his wife is seeking a divorce. Both are said to be on their second marriages.

He is due back in court on April 19.

