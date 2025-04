BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston police comfort dog passed the community K-9 test this week.

The dog, Copper, passed tests created to see how well dogs can handle certain situations, such as walking past food on the floor or walking past other dogs.

Boston police say they are proud of the dog and are looking forward to see Copper’s continued impact on the community.

