BOSTON (WHDH) - In response to the latest deadly school shooting, Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said something must be done to curb gun violence across the nation.

“Seventeen young lives snuffed out by a young kid carrying around an AR-15 with multiple clips. If that’s not a wake-up call that there are way too many guns, whether it is Orlando or all cities all across the country, we have too many guns,” said Evans.

Wednesday night, the Boston Police Department tweeted a message saying that officers have removed 90 guns from Boston streets since the start of 2018.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)