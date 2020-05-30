Boston police commissioner dedicates recruit run to officer who died from coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - The annual final class run for police recruits in Boston this year was dedicated to a man who lost his life battling COVID-19.

Recruits ran 8 miles from the police academy in Hyde Park to Boston Police Headquarters in Roxbury on Friday to honor the memory of Officer Jose Fontanez, who died last month from coronavirus, officials said.

“Today you run in honor of a true hero. Officer Jose Fontanez gave his life in service to our city. As you embark upon your careers, please forever remember Jose’s service and sacrifice to our community,” Commissioner William Gross told the recruits on Friday.

Fontanez was a 29-year veteran of the police force.

Gross presented Fontanez’s badge and silver chain to his brother, a retired Boston police officer.

He told the recruits that they are joining the department during a difficult time, but they are needed now more than ever.

