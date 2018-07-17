Boston Police Commissioner Evans jumps rope with kids on peace walk

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police Commissioner Williams Evans put his feet to use on a recent “Peace Walk” through Mattapan.

Evans came across some kids and their mother jumping rope, so he decided to join in.

“It looks easy enough, but obviously when I was doing it, I say ‘I can run marathons, but obviously I can’t do double dutch.'” Evans said.

The commissioner said success is measured in more than just fancy footwork.

“The more we’re out there, I think the more people appreciate us, and I’m always trying to be creative and earn the community’s trust,” Evans said. “I’d rather be out there double dutching than be at the scene of a poor young kid getting shot in our city.

“We need to build that trust and respect every day,” he added. “By walking, by jumping rope, whatever it takes.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)