BOSTON (WHDH) – April 15th, 2013 – a day Boston Police Commissioner William Evans will never forget.

“I couldn’t believe it, and to this day I still can’t believe that it happened to our city,” he said.

Evans wasn’t commissioner at the time. He was running the race, like he does most years. Right after he finished – the bombs went off.

“It was a beautiful day, like any ordinary Patriots Day, and then to come back shortly after and see the destruction and seeing those young kids killed on the street…it’s a memory that I’ve always said will stick in my head,” Evan said.

Commissioner Evans said he thinks of the victims and survivors often. He said the bombings changed him – and the city.

“I want them to know that we’ll never forget their tragic loss – the families, even the families and the young kids who live with the injuries – that we do,” the commissioner said.

“I’ve been in contact with them and their suffering goes on forever, but that whole Boston Strong…I’ve seen other cities who’ve had tragedies, sort of replicate. So, I think we showed how a city can come together,” he continued.

The attack changed how the Boston Police Department prepares to keep large crowds safe.

“Since that day we’ve really had to beef up security, as far as cameras go, undercover officers now, the aerial coverage, having trucks so no one comes into it – you know, it’s constantly changing,” Evans said.

The commissioner said the focus is now on keeping Monday’s race safe – he’s confident everyone is ready.

Whether or not he decides to run, the commissioner says the resilience of this city carries him.

Commissioner Evans said he will decide if he’s running the marathon on Monday morning, depending on if there’s any threats against the race. He said as of now, there are no threats.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)