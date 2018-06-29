Boston Police Commissioner Evans shoots down report he’s leaving department

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police Commissioner William Evans shot down a report Friday that claimed he was planning to leave the department.

Evans was asked about the report while speaking about Fourth of July security alongside Mayor Marth Walsh.

“I hate these rumors. They’re not true,” he said. “I can’t ask for a better boss.”

Evans was appointed commissioner back in 2014 and he assured reporters that his main priority is policing the city.

“I’m going to continue to stay focused on my job,” he said. “That’s all I care about.”

The Boston native joined the department back in 1982.

