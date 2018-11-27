Boston Police Commissioner Gross criticizes ACLU in controversial Facebook post

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police Commissioner William Gross is facing questions after criticizing the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts (ACLU) in a Facebook post for not supporting local law enforcement and the community.

In his weekend rant, the city’s top cop referred to the ACLU as “paper warriors” and went on to write, “NO ACLU when Officers are shot, No ACLU when we help citizens, no ACLU present when we have to explain to a mother that her son or daughter was horribly murdered by gang violence.”

Gross’ comments come after the ACLU filed a lawsuit against the department to obtain information about how gang members are identified and apprehended.

“If there are issues and concerns from the community, trust me, they have a voice,” Gross told 7’s Byron Barnett.

ACLU Racial Justice Director Rahsaan Hall did not address Gross’ criticism but when asked, he strongly defended the lawsuit aiming to pry gang information from the Boston Police Department.

“We want to make sure communities of color are not inappropriately targeted,” he said. “When you look at what’s happened in black communities for years with the way they’ve been policed. When you look at individuals who have been deported because their name has been inappropriately included in a gang database.”

Mayor Marty Walsh called the controversial post a distraction, saying he supports the ACLU but fully backs his police commissioner.

“It’s about making sure that mothers don’t get a phone call from the commissioner and myself saying a violent act happened on the street,” he said. “That’s what it’s really all about it.”

Gross has since invited Hall to meet one-on-one to discuss the comments.

