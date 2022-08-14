BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s new Police Commissioner, Michael Cox, is set to be sworn in Monday, August 15.

“The Police Department needs to look like the communities we serve,” said Cox.

Cox echoes Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s emphasis on diversity, equity and building a relationship between the public and police officers.

Cox, who comes from a four-year stint as the chief of the Ann Arbor Police Department, previously worked for the Boston Police Department for 30 years. Cox grew up in Roxbury.

In 1995, Cox working as an undercover officer when he was beaten badly by a group of police officers. He thinks the attack was racially motivated. He was also beaten up two other times, and brought a successful civil rights lawsuit against the department in the wake of those incidents.

Although he could have run from the department, he decided to stay and shape the department from within. He said he is not defined by that incident, but it helps him empathize with victims.

“’95 is part of my lived experience. It’s like with anyone else. You learn and grow from your experience, and I have,” said Cox.

The new commissioner will replace former police commissioner Dennis White, who was fired over resurfaced domestic violence allegations in June 2021 by then-acting Mayor Kim Janey.

Superintendent-In-Chief Gregory Long has been the acting commissioner since then.

Wu alongside many city leaders are excited to see what the future holds under his leadership.

“On this, Mayor Wu gets an A+ because she made an excellent choice,” said longtime city activist Eugine Rivers.

Cox’s swearing-in ceremony will take place at City Hall Plaza on August 15 at 10 a.m.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)