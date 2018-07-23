BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police Commissioner William B. Evans announced his plans to retire from the department Monday after accepting a position at Boston College.

Evans, 59, will take over as the head of Public Safety at Boston College after spending more than four years as the Boston police commissioner.

“It’s been a great ride. I’ve loved every minute,” Evans said during a press conference at City Hall. “I can’t say that I’ve ever got up a day in my career where I haven’t wanted to go to work and I don’t think a lot of people can say that.”

He will replace Executive Director of Public Safety John King who spent that past eight years serving the college.

Evans has held every rank within the department during his 39-year career with the Boston Police Department, starting off as a cadet on July 9, 1990 and working his way up to the commissioner.

Mayor Marty Walsh appointed Superintendent-in-Chief William Gross as the city’s new and first African-American police commissioner.

