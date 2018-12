BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in Roslindale.

Officers conducting a wellness check just before 8:30 p.m. found a body inside a home.

Police officials confirm that the resident was recently in the hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)