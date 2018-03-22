BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department located a missing boy and girl Thursday morning.

Keton Douglas Ramos, 12, and Crystal King, 13, had last been seen together Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. leaving the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School in the area of 20 Outlook Rd. in Mattapan.

Officials announced that King had been found but Ramos remained missing around 7 a.m. Shortly after, Ramos was also found.

#UPDATE to #MissingPersonAlert: 12-year-old Keton Douglas Ramos has been located. Both children have now been found. Thank you to all those who assisted! pic.twitter.com/GeduDswIj2 — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) March 22, 2018

Police thanked those who assisted officers with finding these two children.

