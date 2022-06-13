BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police cruiser suffered extensive damage to its front in a Dorchester crash that’s still under investigation.

Boston EMS was on scene near the Franklin Park Zoo, but it’s unclear whether anyone involved in the accident was taken to the hospital. 7NEWS is working to determine the condition of the officer inside, as well as other drivers who may have been involved in the crash.

A white SUV with significant damage to its back was also on scene, and was potentially also involved in the crash. Both vehicles have since been towed away.

The accident occurred just two miles from the South Bay shopping center, where EMS responded to reports of shots fired. They said no one was hospitalized, though investigators were on scene near the Best Buy taking pictures of at least one bullet in the parking lot.

