BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews were on scene in Roxbury Friday morning after a Boston police cruiser was involved in a crash. 

Police Sgt. Det. John Boyle said the crash happened around 3:40 a.m. near the intersection of Page Street and Glenway Street. Boyle said a gun was recovered and an arrest was made. No one was injured. 

Video from the scene showed a damaged fence near the crash site. 

No further information was immediately available.

