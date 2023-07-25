BOSTON (WHDH) - An arrest was made Monday and a gun was recovered after a Boston police cruiser was involved in a crash with a car connected to a carjacking in Stoughton.

The crash happened in Roxbury on Horadan Way late Monday afternoon.

A police cruiser was later spotted on scene with front end damage immediately behind a white Jeep Grand Cherokee that was also damaged.

Police said the Jeep belongs to a person who was carjacked earlier in the day Monday in Stoughton.

Police previously put out a “be on the lookout” message after the carjacking. Among other things, police said the car that was involved had a shattered back window. The car on Horadan Way was seen with the same shattered back window while being towed away.

Investigators were spotted searching the Jeep in Roxbury. Police confirmed investigators found a gun inside the car.

There was no report of any serious injuries in this incident as of Monday night.

The incident remained under investigation and no further information was immediately available.

