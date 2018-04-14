BOSTON (AP/WHDH) — Three Boston police officers suffered non-life threatening injuries when their cruisers collided Saturday morning.

Police say the crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. near the Downtown Crossing area as one cruiser was responding to a call, and another was transporting a suspect.

Officials say officers were treated at an area hospital for minor injuries and were released before noon. The suspect was not injured in the crash.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

