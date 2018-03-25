Boston Police: Death investigation underway in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said there is a death investigation underway in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood.

The investigation is taking place in the area of 7 Cushing Avenue according to officials.

Police said they responded to reports of a stabbing around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

When authorities arrived, they located a man suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Boston Police ask anyone with information to call the department immediately.

This is an ongoing investigation, no other details were immediately available.

Death Investigation in the area of 7 Cushing Avenue in Dorchester https://t.co/D82XViTbW4 pic.twitter.com/JkOPlPbHLh — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) March 25, 2018

