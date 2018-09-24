Boston Police Department announces creation of Community Engagement Bureau

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department on Monday announced the creation of a new bureau for community engagement.

“It’s the community, with the police, institutions of higher learning, our great medical facilities, as well as our great philanthropists in the private sector, and even our professional sports teams,” Commissioner William G. Gross said. “We want to show how well we work with the people and be transparent at the same time, and show that we have the ability to police ourselves as well. That’s very important.”

Gross also promoted former Deputy Superintendent Nora Baston to Superintendent and tasked her with working with captains in all Boston police districts to keep everyone on the same page when it comes to improving community involvement.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)