Boston police appointed the seventh female captain in the history of the department on Wednesday.

Surrounded by her family and friends at the department’s headquarters in Roxbury, Capt. Therese Kozmiski was promoted in a ceremony overseen by Commissioner William G. Gross.

“We are very proud of you,” Gross said. “You are carrying on a rich tradition in the Boston Police Department. Congratulations.”

Mayor Martin J. Walsh was also on hand to congratulate Boston’s newest police captain.