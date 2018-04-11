BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed near the TD Garden late Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a 10:37 p.m. report of a man stabbed in the area of 10 Causeway St. found the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds, Boston police said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name was not released. Police are describing him as a man is in his thirties.

Police have not said if a suspect has been identified. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call homicide detectives at 617 343 4470.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)