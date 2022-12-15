BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old who hasn’t been seen since she played in a basketball game in Dorchester.

Authorities said Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro had taken part in a game at the Community Academy of Science and Health on Charles Street when she was last sighted around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

A Roxbury resident, police said Jeyla is known to frequent the Jackson MBTA Station, as well as Fenway and Franklin Park.

Officials described the 15 year old as being 5’7″ and weighing 130 pounds. According to the Boston Police Department, she was last seen wearing a black, waist-length puffy coat, along with a black hooded sweatshirt “with a graphic on the front” and red pajama pants with Christmas-themed imagery.

Police ask that anyone with information on Jeyla’s whereabouts call either 911 or District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

