Boston Police Department promoting safety, wellness while observing Suicide Prevention Week

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is dedicating this week to promoting safety and wellness while observing National Suicide Prevention Week.

The department says it will be offering a series of extra resources to officers in the hopes of letting them know they have support systems and it’s OK to seek help.

Commissioner William G. Gross says he wants to break down stereotypes about law enforcement officials.

“There’s a stigma if you’re law enforcement. ‘I’m taking care of you, macho, I can’t show feelings,’ That’s out,” he said. “Like I said, we wear many different hats. We see a lot of negativity. We have the right to talk about our feelings. We have a right to seek help. We just have to get our officers to know that.”

This week, members of the department will wear badges with stripes and special wristbands for suicide awareness.

