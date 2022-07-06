BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a woman in connection to a package thefts in Mission Hill.

At about 4:45 p.m. Friday, the woman allegedly stole a package from 70 Parker Hill Ave. She’s described as a white female wearing a red tank top, dark pants and sandals, and has curly hair with a gray or green scrunchie. She also has a distinctive tattoo across her upper back and shoulders.

Anyone with information regarding this individual is advised to please contact District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

