BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department on Friday welcomed its newest class of officers, Class 61-21.

The cadets of Class 61-21 have officially completed six months of training, according to Boston police.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu attended Friday’s graduation ceremony celebrating the cadets’ achievement.

