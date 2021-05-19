Boston Police Department’s Auto Theft Unit seizes 11 off-road vehicles

BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the Boston Police Department’s Auto Theft Unit seized 11 off-road vehicles this past weekend as part of ongoing efforts to address public safety complaints and quality of life concerns stemming from large groups of recreational vehicles on city streets.

Officers who spotted two dirt bikes and an ATV being operated in an unsafe manner near the intersection of Norfolk and Morton streets around 7:45 p.m. Sunday located the vehicles as they were being loaded into a rental box truck behind St. Matthew’s Parish Church, seized them and cited the only person who remained at the scene, police said.

Then, at about 9 p.m., officers seized eight recreational and off-road vehicles following a traffic stop in the area of 27 Gallivan Boulevard in Dorchester. As a result of the stop, officers seized and towed the rental truck along with eight dirt bikes and mopeds that were being stored in the back.

Two adult male suspects from Lawrence will be summonsed as part of the ongoing investigation.

Community members with information relative to the storage or reckless operation of these recreational vehicles who wish to assist in these investigations anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

