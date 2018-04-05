Police: Dorchester man caught with loaded gun, cocaine

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 40-year-old Dorchester man was arraigned on gun and drug charges after Boston cops caught him with a loaded gun and cocaine in Dorchester, police said.

Members of the department’s Citywide Drug Control Unit and a BPD SWAT Team executed the warrant on Quincy Street about 5 a.m. Wednesday and found a loaded 9mm Taurus PT99 handgun and 12 grams of cocaine packaged for sale, according to police.

The man, whose name was not released, was arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, improper storage of a firearm, and possessing Class B drugs with intent to distribute.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)