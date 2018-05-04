Boston police: Elderly man arrested on gun charges after getting car stuck on median

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 70-year-old Maine man was arrested on gun charges early Friday morning after Boston police say he drove into oncoming traffic and got his car stuck on a median while trying to get away.

Officers patrolling Columbia Road in Dorchester around 1:45 a.m. noticed a vehicle cross over the center line and drive into oncoming traffic, police said.

When officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, the man allegedly fled and got his vehicle stuck on a median. As officers approached the car, they said the driver repeatedly revved the engine in an effort to break free. During a search of the vehicle, police officers said they found a bag with three guns in it.

The man, whose name was not released, was later taken to an area hospital for evaluation. Police said he had an expired Maine driver’s license and a revoked Massachusetts license.

The man will be summonsed to Roxbury District Court to face three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked license.

