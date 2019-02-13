Boston police enjoy delicious spread thanks to Pats’ Super Bowl bet

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police officials were treated to pastrami, corned beef, and more thanks to the New England Patriots Super Bowl LIII victory.
The delicious spread from Langer’s Deli was shipped from L.A. to Boston compliments of Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, who entered into an agreement with Police Commissioner William G. Gross that required the losing department to send the winner a well-known meal from their city.
The Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 to claim the franchise’s sixth Super Bowl win.
