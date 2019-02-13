Boston police enjoy delicious spread thanks to Pats’ Super Bowl bet

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police officials were treated to pastrami, corned beef, and more thanks to the New England Patriots Super Bowl LIII victory.

The delicious spread from Langer’s Deli was shipped from L.A. to Boston compliments of Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, who entered into an agreement with Police Commissioner William G. Gross that required the losing department to send the winner a well-known meal from their city.

The Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 to claim the franchise’s sixth Super Bowl win.

Prior to the @Patriots win over the @RamsNFL at #SuperBowlLIII @BPDPCGross and @LAPDChiefMoore made a wager where the losing dept. was set to provide a meal from their city to the winner after the game. Friday, we received a delicious spread from @LangersDeli. Thank you @LAPDHQ! pic.twitter.com/xpPdnJADPy — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 13, 2019

Tomorrow will be the big day at Boston Police Department for @BPDPCGross and his team, enjoying Langer's #pastrami, #cornedbeef and much more courtesy of @LAPDChiefMoore. Congratulations to all and to the @Patriots on their @SuperBowl victory! pic.twitter.com/1oN3mPqexT — Langer's Deli (@LangersDeli) February 7, 2019

