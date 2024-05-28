BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police officers found a 6-year-old girl’s bicycle badly damaged after it was stolen, so they got it repaired and returned it to her.

Brooke Demello loves her bike, even though it’s still a bit too big for her. It was a recent gift from her grandmother, and it’s her favorite color. However, she almost never got the chance to grow into it when someone stole it from the Demellos’ yard in Hyde Park earlier this month.

“I felt very, very sad,” Demello said.

When her parents realized the bike was gone, they checked their home surveillance system. They watched someone walk up to their house in the middle of the night and ride away on Demello’s bike.

A Boston police officer who lives in the family’s neighborhood heard about the theft, and police eventually found the bike dumped a few blocks away. However, the handlebars were mangled, like the bike had been hit by a car.

Officers then brought the bicycle to Adi’s Bike World in West Roxbury in order to get it repaired.

“The new basket and I like that there’s a new water bottle and handle right here, and the bell,” Demello said.

Boston police then made a special delivery, returning the pink and turquoise cruiser to its rightful owner — complete with a lock to ensure it never goes missing again.

“I would like to say thank you and you’re the best police officer, and I really want to see you again,” Demello said.

Boston police ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 617-343-5607, the department said in a statement.

