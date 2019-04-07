Boston police find body of missing Wentworth student, death ruled not suspicious

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after the body of a missing Wentworth University student was found in Roxbury.

Maximillian Carbone, 19, was found dead in the wooded area near the intersection of Alleghany and Terrance streets about 8 a.m. Sunday.

He was found less than a day after he was reported missing from a party in the Allegheny Street area.

A large search party comprised of friends, family and concerned classmates gathered at the Wentworth campus early Sunday morning and took to the streets to find the missing man.

Members of this search crew say Carbone fell off a cliff shortly after leaving the party. Police have not confirmed this.

“We all went out in three teams and we were just walking around and searching the area,” family friend Michael Kramer said. “Then we saw all the police cars and then they taped off the area and they said they found him. We have just been here supporting the family.”

Detectives are investigating Carbone’s death but they do not consider it to be suspicious at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.