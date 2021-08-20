BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after finding a loaded gun on a playground in Dorchester on Thursday night.

Officers patrolling the area of Wainwright Park around 8:30 p.m. found a large group of people in the playground area and as they were speaking to them they located a discarded Black SCCY 9mm with a live road in the chamber and 11 rounds in the magazine, according to Boston police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

