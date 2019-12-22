Boston police find missing girl after asking for public’s help

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police found a missing girl after asking for the public’s help to locate her Sunday.

Izabel Rivera, 14, was last seen in the area of 95 Harrishof St. in Roxbury at 10 p.m. on Dec. 17 and has been known to run away in the past.

She is described as a White-Hispanic female of medium build with dark hair.

Police said she was found safe and sound at 8 p.m. Sunday

