Boston police find unattended backpack containing gun, money in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say a backpack they found late Monday night in Mattapan contained a gun, glass jars, money, and a bag containing green herb.

An officer responding to a reported robbery in progress on Walk Hill Street was re-routed to Hiawatha Street after receiving a report of an unattended backpack, according to a post on the department’s website.

Inside, police say they found an unloaded Smith and Wesson six-shot revolver, four glass jars, a scale, two large black trash bags, cash, a BB gun, and one plastic bag containing green herb.

The backpack and weapons were confiscated by police when they were unable to locate the owner.

