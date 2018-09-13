Boston police, fire crews responding to assist with Merrimack Valley gas emergency

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police and fire crews are responding to assist with a massive gas emergency in the Merrimack Valley.

Police officers and firefighters are responding to provide mutual aid in Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence, where a gas-related issue sparked dozens of fires and prompted officials to order widespread evacuations.

In a tweet, Boston police wrote, “Thoughts and prayers to all those impacted or displaced by the unfolding situation in Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence. #BPD sending officers to the area to help and assist first-responders already on scene working hard to restore calm and keep people safe.”

Boston police said they sent a manager and about 40 officers to the area.

