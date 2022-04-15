BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Hall was evacuated Friday after police said they received a report of a bomb threat.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene shortly before 3 p.m. and began investigating the claim.

They gave the “all-clear” around 5 p.m. but the decision was made to close the building early for the day out of an abundance of caution.

No further details have been released.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

