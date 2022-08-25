BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Boston Police officers were attacked in Roxbury Thursday afternoon by what officials are calling a group of youths.

The police department told 7NEWS it was around 2:30 p.m. on Mt. Pleasant Avenue when the officers were reportedly assaulted, with one officer receiving minor injuries.

The group included two male suspects, who allegedly drove away from the scene on scooters, according to police.

Soon after, one of the scooters apparently crashed into an unmarked Boston Police cruiser in the area of Burrell Street.

The suspect was soon arrested and found to be carrying a firearm, with drugs also found at the scene, per a preliminary reported from the department.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

