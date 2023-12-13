The Boston Police Department is giving residents an opportunity to safely and anonymously dispose of handguns, whether possessed legally or illegally, in exchange for gift cards and amnesty.
Guns for Gift Cards will take place on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents who turn over a gun will be given a $100 gift card and, when protocol is properly followed, can breathe easy, safe from prosecution for unlawful possession of that specific firearm, if that situation applies. Legally possessed guns can be exchanged as well.
Guns must be delivered unloaded and put in a clear plastic bag, which is then put in another container like a gym bag or a backpack. If handing over ammunition as well, ammunition must be delivered in a separate bag. If transporting the gun by car, it must be transported in the trunk of the vehicle.
Guns can be anonymously dropped off at six locations throughout the city:
New Life Restoration Temple
38-40 Centre St.
Codman Square
Dorchester
Sacred Heart Church
169 Cummins Hwy
Roslindale
Salvation Army
1500 Washington St.
Boston
Central Community Church
50 Bennington St.
East Boston
Prince Hall Masonic Lodge
24 Washington St.
Dorchester
McCormack Housing Development
345 Old Colony Ave.
South Boston
For more information, visit the Boston Police website.
