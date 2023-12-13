The Boston Police Department is giving residents an opportunity to safely and anonymously dispose of handguns, whether possessed legally or illegally, in exchange for gift cards and amnesty.

Guns for Gift Cards will take place on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents who turn over a gun will be given a $100 gift card and, when protocol is properly followed, can breathe easy, safe from prosecution for unlawful possession of that specific firearm, if that situation applies. Legally possessed guns can be exchanged as well.

Guns must be delivered unloaded and put in a clear plastic bag, which is then put in another container like a gym bag or a backpack. If handing over ammunition as well, ammunition must be delivered in a separate bag. If transporting the gun by car, it must be transported in the trunk of the vehicle.

Guns can be anonymously dropped off at six locations throughout the city:

New Life Restoration Temple

38-40 Centre St.

Codman Square

Dorchester

Sacred Heart Church

169 Cummins Hwy

Roslindale

Salvation Army

1500 Washington St.

Boston

Central Community Church

50 Bennington St.

East Boston

Prince Hall Masonic Lodge

24 Washington St.

Dorchester

McCormack Housing Development

345 Old Colony Ave.

South Boston

For more information, visit the Boston Police website.

