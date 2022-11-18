BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police say no threat was posed to the public after officers and fire crews responded to a “hoax device” near TD Garden.

A section of Causeway Street in Boston’s West End was temporarily shut down as authorities responded to reports of the device around 1:23 a.m.

Police tape soon went up near TD Garden, just as a concert was getting out nearby.

After reviewing the scene, police determined there was no threat to the public and later cleared the area around 2:30 a.m., reopening the road to traffic.

Details on the hoax device itself have not yet been released.

